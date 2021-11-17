Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that speeches of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were reflection of their defeat in today's legislation process in the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that speeches of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were reflection of their defeat in today's legislation process in the Parliament.

In a tweet he said after their speeches it has become clear now that who had majority in the Parliament and who were escaping.