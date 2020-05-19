Shahbaz Call For Fresh Elections An Effort To Avoid Accountability: Shibli
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:33 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that Shahbaz Sharif's demand for fresh elections was an effort to avoid accountability
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 )
In a tweet in response to Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz PresidentShahbaz Sharif's call for fresh elections, Shibli Faraz said that he should accept his political fate.
"Our opposition leader, who has been in power for several years, does not like to remain in the opposition", remarked the minister.