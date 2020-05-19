UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Call For Fresh Elections An Effort To Avoid Accountability: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:33 PM

Shahbaz call for fresh elections an effort to avoid accountability: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that Shahbaz Sharif's demand for fresh elections was an effort to avoid accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that Shahbaz Sharif's demand for fresh elections was an effort to avoid accountability.

In a tweet in response to Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz PresidentShahbaz Sharif's call for fresh elections, Shibli Faraz said that he should accept his political fate.

"Our opposition leader, who has been in power for several years, does not like to remain in the opposition", remarked the minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE National Happiness Programme launches mental h ..

18 minutes ago

Gold price hits record high of Rs 97,000 per tola ..

1 hour ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligenc ..

23 seconds ago

ADAFSA continues food shipment inspections at bord ..

1 hour ago

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in two separate t ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flig ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.