Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif could face disqualification for his failure to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London.

The elder brother was allowed to go abroad for medical treatment by the court on the guarantee of Shehbaz Sharif , he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said instead of being hospitalized, Nawaz Sharif was watching polo matches and the British Home Office had also rejected the visa extension application. Considerable time had lapsed , but the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader had not returned and Shehbaz Sharif could face consequences in his failure to fulfill his commitment.

Farrukh said the Sharif family was seeking another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to get relief from corruption cases, but Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give such concession to any corrupt person.

The prime minister he added, was struggling for the supremacy of law in the country, and it was the responsibility of every citizen to help him in that regard.

To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif had been declared an absconder by the court, and the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) was looking into the matter of bringing him back. To another question regarding medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, he said the PML-N leader should show the solid evidence of his medical treatment abroad.

The apex court, he said, had disqualified Nawaz Sharif for life time. A dishonest person, who was involved in corruption and money laundering cases, could not be fit for ruling the country, he added.