ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that through cheap political stunts, Shahbaz Sharif Sahib would not be able to wash theft, money laundering and corruption stains.

In response to the statement of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, he said incompetent League always needed propaganda daily to stay in the news.

He said 'Chotay Mian' deserved Oscar Award for his 'dramabazi' and 'showmanship'.

He said moral character of Shahbaz could be judged that he used to dictate judgments to Justice Abdul Qayyum on phone.

Gill said the nation has no hope of truth from such certified liars. Once again, Time has come again to say "Mujay Kuin Nikla", he said.