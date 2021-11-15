UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Can't Wash Theft, Money Laundering, Corruption Stains: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:24 PM

Shahbaz can't wash theft, money laundering, corruption stains: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that through cheap political stunts, Shahbaz Sharif Sahib would not be able to wash theft, money laundering and corruption stains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that through cheap political stunts, Shahbaz Sharif Sahib would not be able to wash theft, money laundering and corruption stains.

In response to the statement of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, he said incompetent League always needed propaganda daily to stay in the news.

He said 'Chotay Mian' deserved Oscar Award for his 'dramabazi' and 'showmanship'.

He said moral character of Shahbaz could be judged that he used to dictate judgments to Justice Abdul Qayyum on phone.

Gill said the nation has no hope of truth from such certified liars. Once again, Time has come again to say "Mujay Kuin Nikla", he said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Money Oscar Moral From Opposition

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

8 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

32 minutes ago
 GCU arranges panel discussion on student centric a ..

GCU arranges panel discussion on student centric approach to higher education

2 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Admini ..

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisat ..

41 minutes ago
 &#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

41 minutes ago
 Japan to Reduce Interval Between 2nd, 3rd Doses of ..

Japan to Reduce Interval Between 2nd, 3rd Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to 6 Months ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.