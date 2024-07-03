Open Menu

Shahbaz Garhi Police Conduct Operation Against Anti-social Elements

Published July 03, 2024

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Shahbaz Garhi police have conducted an operation against anti-social elements, arresting a drug dealer and recovering over three kilograms of hashish.

According to police, the operation was conducted under the leadership of SHO Shafiullah Khan. The police also recovered an AK-47 and two pistols along with 65 bullets.

Following the orders of DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi, Shahbaz Garhi police carried out this operation in which drug dealer Waqas Khan and 3077 grams of hashish were recovered from his possession.

In the same operation, the police also arrested and registered cases against Farzand Hassan Shah, Abbas Anwar, and Lakhkar Khan for possessing illegal arms. From their possession, an AK-47 with 40 bullets, a 30-bore pistol, and 27 bullets were recovered.

SHO Shafiullah Khan said that strict action will be taken against anti-social elements and no leniency will be shown to criminal elements.

