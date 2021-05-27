Shahbaz Gill allowed permanent exemption in defamation suit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Thursday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a defamation suit, filed against him.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali conducted the proceedings of the suit, filed by a private company.

A counsel for Shahbaz Gill submitted an application for permanent exemption, stating that his client was serving as the SAPM and he was often busy in the official meetings. He submitted that his client also had security issues and it was not possible for him to appear in person regularly.

He pleaded with the court to allow the application and exempt his client from personal appearance.

However, the petitioner's counsel opposed the plea and requested for its dismissal.

Subsequently, the court granted permanent exemption to Dr Shahbaz Gill and appointed Rana Mushtaq Ahmad as his representative while allowing the application.

The court adjourned further hearing till June 17 and sought arguments from the counsel for parties on the next date of hearing.

A subsidiary company of Albayrak group had filed the suit against the SAPM. The company alleged that Dr Gill damaged its reputation in an interview.