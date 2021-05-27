UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Gill Allowed Permanent Exemption In Defamation Suit

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Shahbaz Gill allowed permanent exemption in defamation suit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Thursday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a defamation suit, filed against him.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali conducted the proceedings of the suit, filed by a private company.

A counsel for Shahbaz Gill submitted an application for permanent exemption, stating that his client was serving as the SAPM and he was often busy in the official meetings. He submitted that his client also had security issues and it was not possible for him to appear in person regularly.

He pleaded with the court to allow the application and exempt his client from personal appearance.

However, the petitioner's counsel opposed the plea and requested for its dismissal.

Subsequently, the court granted permanent exemption to Dr Shahbaz Gill and appointed Rana Mushtaq Ahmad as his representative while allowing the application.

The court adjourned further hearing till June 17 and sought arguments from the counsel for parties on the next date of hearing.

A subsidiary company of Albayrak group had filed the suit against the SAPM. The company alleged that Dr Gill damaged its reputation in an interview.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Company June From Court

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

26 seconds ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

33 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

43 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

1 hour ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.