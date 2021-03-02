UrduPoint.com
Shahbaz Gill Asks ECP To Take Notice Of Leaked Video Of Gillani's Son

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:59 PM

Shahbaz Gill asks ECP to take notice of leaked video of Gillani's son

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate an investigation into the leaked video of son of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, candidate for the Senate seat from Islamabad, and disqualify him from contesting the election

Addressing a media briefing, he said the ECP should take notice of the video and take immediate action against those involved in hatching a conspiracy to undermine transparency in holding the Senate polls.

The Commission, he said, should use technology in the Senate elections in the light of the Supreme Court's opinion to avoid from any wrongdoing and ensure transparency.

Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Peoples Party was openly harassing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) members of Sindh Provincial Assembly, while the opposition parties were active to get the Senate polls results as per their wishes.

It was necessary to stop all such mafias to fulfill their nefarious designs, and the ECP's role in that regard was crucial, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly against the corrupt practices. He was the only political leader, who had taken strict action against his party members for violating the party discipline during the last Senate elections.

He criticized the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for supporting 'an ineligible candidate' of the past for Senate elections.

Today, he said, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was supporting the former prime minister, who was ineligible for them in the past. "Its leaders even held several protests against Gillani but now they were considering him the most suitable candidate which is a clear example of their hypocrisy."

