Shahbaz Gill Calls On Balochistan Governor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:57 PM

A delegation led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill called on Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here at Governor House Quetta on Friday

During the meeting, various issues were came under discussion including current political situation in the province, the strategy to cope the coronavirus, Ehsas Emergency Cash Program, controlling of locust attack, development projects, and mutual cooperation between center and province.

The governor said the Federal and provincial governments have taken timely measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country besides focusing on protection and provision of relief to the people from the deadly virus.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill assured the Balochistan Governor of all possible cooperation on behalf of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying, the development of Balochistan was the priority of the federal government in order to remove backwardness of the provinceDr. Shehbaz Gill said that they, on the special directives of the prime minister, were visiting Balochistan to review the provincial issues.

Special Assistant to the Balochistan Chief Minister Malik Adil Khan Bazai and PTI Balochistan spokesman Sardar Asif Tareen were also present on the occasion.

