Shahbaz Gill Calls Upon PML-N Workers To Raise Voice Against Their Corrupt Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:19 PM

Shahbaz Gill calls upon PML-N workers to raise voice against their corrupt leaders

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill called upon all the workers of the Opposition parties to stand against their corrupt political leaders and voice against their anti-state narratives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill called upon all the workers of the Opposition parties to stand against their corrupt political leaders and voice against their anti-state narratives.

He said that the bold step taken by Abdul Qader Baloch of disassociating himself with PML-N over enemy's narrative of its leadership must be appreciated as there was already existed great anxiety among patriotic workers of PML-N against anti-Pakistan policies of Nawaz Sharif.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said that as a political party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) was always keeping its doors open only for those who were having neat and clean political track record and added, there is no room for corrupt political elements in PTI.

To a question about Bilawal Bhutto's statement, he said that as result of the government's efforts for economic revival, the exchange rate of US Dollar was lowered from Rs 160 to Rs158 against its rise from Rs 60 to 96 during PPP's government. Similarly, he added that the government lowered the inflation rate from 25 to12 percent during last two years.

To yet another question, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the Prime Minister's public engagements and inauguration of projects were being organized in less populated smaller towns under strict observance of SOPs. To prevent spreading of COVID-19, thick populated urban areas are under special focus for lockdown, he added.

