Shahbaz Gill chairs ceremony for upgradation of 39 primary schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts to promote education at grass-roots level.

In this connection, schools were being upgraded and plans being implemented for ensuring accessibility of higher education to female students.

Inaugurating classes in a newly upgraded school in his native area Dijkot, he said education was key to success and it also played a pivotal role in national progress and prosperity.

He said that 39 primary schools for boys and girls had been upgraded to middle level in Dijkot area. Similarly, one degree college had also been approved each for boys and girls in Dijkot and Jalandar, respectively while construction work on these projects would be started soon, he added.

The schools upgraded to the middle level include: Government Primary School for Girls Chak No 264-RB, Government Primary School for Girls Chak No.268-RB, Government Primary School for Girls Chak No.269-RB, Government Primary School for Girls Chak No.273-RB, Government Primary School for Boys Chak No.262-RB, Government Primary School for Boys Chak No.263-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.268-RB, Government Primary School for Boys Chak No.88-GB, Government Primary School for Boys Chak No.263-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.269-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.277-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.280RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.

90-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.243-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.248-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.131-GB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.257-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.259-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.256-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.41-GB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.528-GB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.528-GB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.235-GB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.223-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.221-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.239-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.76-GB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.289-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.296-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.233-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.232-RB (I), Government Primary School for boys Chak No.232-RB (II), Government Primary School for girls Chak No.89-JB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.264-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.280-RB, Government Primary School for girls Chak No.272-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.262-RB, Government Primary School for boys Chak No.268-JB and Government Primary School for Boys Chak No.86-JB.

Dr Shahbaz Gill also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Education Dr Murad Raas for promotion of education and thanked them for upgrading primary schools in his native town.