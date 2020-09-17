Shahbaz Gill criticizes opposition for 'politicizing' FATF-related legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant for Political Relations Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday criticized that opposition wanted an National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like deal in exchange for its support over the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related legislation but the government would not compromise when it comes to the accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel , he said opposition was only politicizing FATF-related legislation to seek the NRO, adding, the legislation will fulfill requirement of FATF had importance for Pakistan but the opposition parties were not favoring this legislation for their personal interests.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was fairly committed to eliminate corruption from the every nook and corner of the country, he would succeed in his mission as elimination of corruption from grassroots level was necessary for progress and prosperity of the state maintaining that every step as per law and all the necessary legislation would be taken in this regard.

The attitude of the opposition on approval of bill of national interest like FATF was shameful, he added.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that those who are unaware about the alphabet of democracy have been exposed before the nation repeatedly today.

Shahbaz Gul expressed that once again the opposition has proved that vested interests dominate over the national interest.

He also thanked those opposition members who were missed and support the bills in parliament.

Shahbaz Gill said opposition had lost its credibility and failed from all fronts , adding, incompetent and proven corrupt people are talking about eligibility of government.

"Important bills were introduced and passed in the Parliament today," he said, adding that they were crucial because they form the basis on whether Pakistan would be removed from the grey list and put into the white one.

Accountability of corrupt leaders has been started and process will be completed, he assured.