Shahbaz Gill criticizes PDM for supporting 'past ineligible candidate' for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday criticized the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on supporting the 'past ineligible candidate' for Senate elections.

Reacting on a statement of PDM's Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on supporting Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate polls, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that it was his supportive leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) which made attempts to declaring this candidate ineligible from the court.

He said that in past Nawaz Sharif personally wanted to declare Yousaf Raza Gillani disqualified for contesting any election. He added excitingly Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was now candidate of PDM who visited jails several times in past.

He said that interestingly PML-N was supporting such former prime minister in upcoming Senate election from Federal capital, who was ineligible for them in past. "They even held several protests against him but now they were considering him most suitable candidate which is clear example of their hypocrisy."