Shahbaz Gill Encourages Wearing Masks, Other COVID-19 SOPs For Political Gatherings

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Shahbaz Gill encourages wearing masks, other COVID-19 SOPs for political gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday encouraged all citizens including political parties to wear face masks, other coronavirus precautions for holding mass rallies to prevent a second wave of the virus in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said, supporters have been attending political rallies in large numbers, most without face masks, ignoring measures recommended by the government to prevent spreading the coronavirus so we all should collectively play our role to defeat the second wave of Covid-19.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also avoiding to visit big cities where coronavirus cases were on rise as compared to small cities.

Replying to a query, Gill said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean sweep the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan polls.

While reacting to the opposition's rallies, the SAPM said people of Gilgit-Baltistan have rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which was a clear proof of PTI's victory.

He said mostly journalists who visited GB were also predicting that PTI would win the election withmajority, but it was not acceptable to corrupt opposition and they puts blame for rigging.

He said people had lost faith in those who were involved in corruption and misgovernment and the two parties would be defeated in the elections.

