Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK premier

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday felicitated Abdul Qayyum Niazi on his election as the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Abdul Qayyum elected from the most difficult constituency of AJK located on Line of Control (LoC) and he would prove to be the best representative of brave Kashmiris, he tweeted.

He expressed the hope that he would demonstrate his abilities for the welfare of Kashmiris under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.