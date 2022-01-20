UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Gill Felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 01:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday felicitated Justice Ayesha Malik upon her elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"Justice Ayesha Malik is the best daughter of the nation and Insha Allah she will become best judge of the Supreme Court," he tweeted.

He said the whole nation welcomed and congratulated her upon her elevation to the Apex Court.

