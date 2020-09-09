ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Wednesday held Pakistan Peoples Party's government in Sindh responsible for recent most precarious situation of Karachi matropolis.

Talking to a private news channel, he lambasted the PPP for its failure to resolve the civic issues of Karachi and for still criticizing Karachi transformation package.

He said that the provincial government had taken billions of rupees for development there, however, it has been exposed during the recent devastated rains.

Gill said PM Imran Khan's government always wishes to create a conducive environment to resolve the civic issues of the Karachi, adding, we do not want to get into any controversy on the matter of Karachi.

He said the Sindh government was only criticizing the Federal government to cover up its own incompetence and inefficiency, adding, not a single penny under the Karachi transformation package would be issued to the Sindh government directly, rather all the funds would be spent on the city's development projects by the federal government under its own supervision.

PTI govt would give details of all facts and figures related to recently announced funds for Karachi, he added.

He said that the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan would fulfill all its responsibilities and taking the decisions in the larger national interest of the people of Karachi.

Shahbaz Gill said the federal government would assist the provinces in dealing with the natural calamities.

He said the opposition parties are getting united only for protecting plundered national wealth, otherwise they have different agendas, adding, they have only one problem and that was money and corruption.