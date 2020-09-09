UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Gill Hold PPP Govt Responsible For Karachi's Precarious Situation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Shahbaz Gill hold PPP govt responsible for Karachi's precarious situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Wednesday held Pakistan Peoples Party's government in Sindh responsible for recent most precarious situation of Karachi matropolis.

Talking to a private news channel, he lambasted the PPP for its failure to resolve the civic issues of Karachi and for still criticizing Karachi transformation package.

He said that the provincial government had taken billions of rupees for development there, however, it has been exposed during the recent devastated rains.

Gill said PM Imran Khan's government always wishes to create a conducive environment to resolve the civic issues of the Karachi, adding, we do not want to get into any controversy on the matter of Karachi.

He said the Sindh government was only criticizing the Federal government to cover up its own incompetence and inefficiency, adding, not a single penny under the Karachi transformation package would be issued to the Sindh government directly, rather all the funds would be spent on the city's development projects by the federal government under its own supervision.

PTI govt would give details of all facts and figures related to recently announced funds for Karachi, he added.

He said that the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan would fulfill all its responsibilities and taking the decisions in the larger national interest of the people of Karachi.

Shahbaz Gill said the federal government would assist the provinces in dealing with the natural calamities.

He said the opposition parties are getting united only for protecting plundered national wealth, otherwise they have different agendas, adding, they have only one problem and that was money and corruption.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Peoples Party Money All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 September 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

9 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

10 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

10 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.