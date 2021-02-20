Shahbaz Gill invites opposition to support electoral reforms for transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday invited opposition parties to support electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections.

Talking to media persons, he suggested the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to avoid violent politics and start fair politics in the country.

He said that there was now no chance of horse-trading in Senate election.

He asked the opposition parties to support the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to hold open ballot Senate elections for ensuring transparency in polls.

"We have no issue on running fair election campaign but we are totally against any financial benefits during Senate election for sake of wrong motives." He said that PTI's stance was very clear from day first which was 'Zero tolerance' on 'sale and purchase of parliamentarians which was unfortunately happened in the past.

He said that PTI's popularity was increasing in public and expressed the hope that it would win the next general elections to be held in 2023.

He said that the present government had provided tractors to farmers on low markup besides taking other initiatives for them.