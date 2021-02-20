UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Gill Invites Opposition To Support Electoral Reforms For Transparency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Shahbaz Gill invites opposition to support electoral reforms for transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday invited opposition parties to support electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections.

Talking to media persons, he suggested the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to avoid violent politics and start fair politics in the country.

He said that there was now no chance of horse-trading in Senate election.

He asked the opposition parties to support the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to hold open ballot Senate elections for ensuring transparency in polls.

"We have no issue on running fair election campaign but we are totally against any financial benefits during Senate election for sake of wrong motives." He said that PTI's stance was very clear from day first which was 'Zero tolerance' on 'sale and purchase of parliamentarians which was unfortunately happened in the past.

He said that PTI's popularity was increasing in public and expressed the hope that it would win the next general elections to be held in 2023.

He said that the present government had provided tractors to farmers on low markup besides taking other initiatives for them.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sale Muslim Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

17 minutes ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

35 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

50 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

56 minutes ago

86,560 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.