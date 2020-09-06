Shahbaz Gill meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office here on Sunday.

Matters regarding two years performance of the Punjab government, publicity as well as problems of media workers came under discussion during the meeting, says a handout.

Shehbaz Gill said the Punjab Chief Minister and his team wouldsoon share their two years performance with the Islamabad-basedjournalists.