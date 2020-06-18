Shahbaz Gill presents tributes to doctors, paramedic staff in fight against corona

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill highly appreciated the role of doctors, paramedics in fight against corona pandemic and said whole nation values the services and sacrifices of these heroes

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill highly appreciated the role of doctors, paramedics in fight against corona pandemic and said whole nation values the services and sacrifices of these heroes.

During his visit to Divisional Headquarters Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital here, to review arrangements and facilities for corona patients, he appreciated efforts and measures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, KP health department and hospital administration.

He said that doctors and paramedics provided services beyond limit in this hour of natural disaster and saved many precious lives despite threat of being getting infected with the infectious coronavirus.

He said the government takes the services and sacrifices of doctors and paramedic staff in high esteem and expressed gratitude to them on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shahbaz Gill said that before the corona pandemic the ventilators were very less in numbers at hospitals in the district but soon after the pandemic the ventilators were provided on war footing and the capacity of the hospitals were enhanced.

He assured full support of the government to doctors and paramedic staff in this hour of tragedy and said that all necessary equipment, gadgets, safety and security would be provided to them.

He said all resources are being utilized to provide best treatment facilities to the masses against coronavirus, adding that if the public would not adopt precautionary measures the infectious disease could spread dangerously.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and strictly observe the SOPs set to avoid coronavirus contraction.

Gill said that keeping in view the safety and security of masses the government has imposed smart lockdown in affected areas. He hoped that with the cooperation corona pandemic would be defeated.