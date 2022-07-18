Shahbaz Gill released

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested earlier in the day, was released late Sunday night on court orders.

According to police source, area magistrate Bilal Yaseen granted bail to Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by the police on charges of violating the election code of conduct and detained at Alipur Police Station.