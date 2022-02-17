UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Gill Slams Maryam Nawaz For Petty Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that those who had become monarchs after looting the masses were at large today

In response to statement of Vice President, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, Dr Gill said certified counterfeiters were delivering speeches on democracy to save their illicit family wealth.

He said as Prime Minister in his meetings with foreign leaders, Maryam's father let down the country as he used to read written notes on small pages.

"Her father is notorious all over the world for his corruption," he said.

Dr Gill said those who used the parliament for corruption should be ashamed of talking about democracy. He said covering family politics and monarchy by using the name of democracy was hypocrisy.

He said it was shameful for Maryam to use the martyrdom of Pakistan Army's soldiers in Balochistan for her petty politics. "Maryam and her followers always wait for such an incident where they can do politics".

May Allah Almighty guide those who were spreading the agenda of enemies against the country and the nation, Dr Gill added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a nightmare for all dacoits, including the corrupt Sharif brothers.

