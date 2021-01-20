Shahbaz Gill slams opposition leaders for 'hate speeches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday slammed opposition leaders for 'hate speeches' and for holding a flopped power show in Islamabad.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill while condemning the remarks of Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that Achakzai's statement showing his alleged enmity towards state that was regrettable.

He asked the opposition parties to announce schedule of their long march now being their last option to exercise against the government as long march would face the same public response like Islamabad's rally.

He said not a single container was placed anywhere in the way of the PDM rallies while police also did not stop even a single protester despite high alert.

They were given free hand to enter Red Zone but the PDM leadership could manage only a flop show, he added.

Gill said that the nation was united under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan and those who trying to create chaos would fail.

He further said Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was trying to destabilized the country with its anti-state narrative and made it clear that the government would not tolerate anti-state statements of the opposition.