UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Gill Slams Opposition Leaders For 'hate Speeches

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Shahbaz Gill slams opposition leaders for 'hate speeches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday slammed opposition leaders for 'hate speeches' and for holding a flopped power show in Islamabad.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill while condemning the remarks of Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that Achakzai's statement showing his alleged enmity towards state that was regrettable.

He asked the opposition parties to announce schedule of their long march now being their last option to exercise against the government as long march would face the same public response like Islamabad's rally.

He said not a single container was placed anywhere in the way of the PDM rallies while police also did not stop even a single protester despite high alert.

They were given free hand to enter Red Zone but the PDM leadership could manage only a flop show, he added.

Gill said that the nation was united under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan and those who trying to create chaos would fail.

He further said Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was trying to destabilized the country with its anti-state narrative and made it clear that the government would not tolerate anti-state statements of the opposition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Mahmood Khan Achakzai Police Long March Red Zone Alert Same Alliance Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

7 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

12 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

11 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.