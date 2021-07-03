UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Gill Terms PML-N's Rhetoric On Power Situation As Mere Political Point Scoring

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:39 PM

Shahbaz Gill terms PML-N's rhetoric on power situation as mere political point scoring

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, has said that the people who were responsible of energy crisis in the country were raising questions only for political point scoring

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, has said that the people who were responsible of energy crisis in the country were raising questions only for political point scoring.

Responding to statement of PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday, SAPM said that in the first four years of PML-N's inefficient government nation had to bear 12 hour long loadshedding while they brokered agreements of the costliest electricity for the sake of commissions and kick-backs.

Now Shahbaz Sharif was trying to get political advantage of the situation which arisen due to inefficiency of his party, he said.

Anticipating significant improvement in supply of electricity and gas till Monday, Shahbaz Gill said that dry docking of a RLNG terminal resulted in reduced generation by some power plants while demand of electricity increased due to revival of industry.

RLNG supply was expected to be resumed till Monday and it would improve the power generation while Tarbela Dam would soon resume producing electricity as per its generation capacity, he said.

Generation projects having 26000 mega watt capacity would be completed in coming 8 years, Gill maintained adding that PTI government was all set to add 10,000 megawatt in transmission at the earliest.

Shahbaz Gill said that in 2018 volume of circular debt of power sector was increasing to the tune of Rs.450 billion every month but now due to prudent and efficient policies of PTI government it was curtailed to Rs 177 billion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Energy Crisis Dam Gas 2018 All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

WGES in Dubai supports UAE&#039;s effort to find s ..

10 minutes ago

Australia finalises Olympic team for Tokyo

47 seconds ago

Russia Gifts Solar Panel System to Children's Hosp ..

48 seconds ago

Iran reports 8,341 new COVID-19 cases, 3,241,037 i ..

50 seconds ago

80pc RLNG flows restore to power sector: Hammad Az ..

4 minutes ago

Food department imposes 8 mln rupees fine on profi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.