UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Gill Unveils Govt’s Last Three-month Performance

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Shahbaz Gill unveils govt’s last three-month performance

Advisor to PM on Political Communication claims that the things have improved, leading the national economy up for last couple of months.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s update on national economy, Advisor to PM on Political Communication has come forward to unveil last three-month performance of PTI government.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Shehbaz Gill says that Imran Khan’s Pakistan is growing for last three months of current Fiscal-year. He mentioned ten achievements of his government including improvement of current account surplus, Primary budget surplus, LSM growth, stock Market Growth, gaining Rupee, increasing reserves, lesser borrowing, higher revenue, IPP renegotiation and penalty defer.

He also mention some other steps to prove good performance of his government.

He stated that Covid-19 was brilliantly was handled, mega economic packages was given, construction boom, increase in sale of cement steel, increasing exports, successful foreign diplomacy, bill for AML FATF and many others, cars motorcycle sales, manufacturing and increasing remittances.

He also tweeted a news which was about Pakistan government’s letter to the UK wherein repatriation of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was demanded.

On other hand, inflation and price hike has snatched away the smile from the faces of public as the edibles of essential and daily use went out of its reach. Vegetables prices and other household touched the sky.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Twitter Sale Price United Kingdom Market Financial Action Task Force From Government

Recent Stories

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

27 minutes ago

UAE University introduces BSc Aerospace Engineerin ..

36 minutes ago

India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: F ..

15 minutes ago

Man axed to death in sargodha

15 minutes ago

Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security p ..

15 minutes ago

UBG to announce its panel for FPCCI election on Oc ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.