Shahbaz Gill Urges Opposition To Respect People's Lives, Court Orders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:33 PM

Shahbaz Gill urges opposition to respect people's lives, court orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Criticizing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance for holding political gatherings amid Covid-19, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday urged that the opposition to refrain from playing with the lives of people by holding rallies and also abide by the court orders.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said, after the court orders Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not holding any political rallies because of the pandemic, adding that it was not right time for politics Gill said it had become the norm for the opposition to give priority to political and personal interests instead of national issues.

He said government was not afraid of these public meetings as no government could be removed by holding rallies but this time government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was rather concerned about the human lives as the second wave of coronavirus was becoming worse.

He also regretted that the opposition was not playing a responsible role and they should behave maturely.

Gill also appreciated Peshawar's general public whose participation in recent PDM rally was low in numbers adding public should continue to adhere Covid-19 precautions to avoid further increase of this infection.

Replying to a Query, Gill said if former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to country government would grant him permission to attend his mother's funeral on humanitarian grounds but we are not sure about his departure to London as he is a convicted criminal and court will further decide whether he will go back ornot.

