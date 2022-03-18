UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Gill Urges Protesters To Remain Peaceful

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday urged the protesters to remain peaceful and not to take law into hands

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday urged the protesters to remain peaceful and not to take law into hands.

"I take back the words spoken on television last night. There is no problem with the words I spoke in English but there is a problem with my Punjabi word," he said while talking to media here at Secretariat Police Station.

He said the day the ticket was given to Raja Riaz he held Imran Khan's feet. "He took one and half a lac votes in the name of Imran Khan.

On the incident of PTI protestors at Sindh house, he said people are asked to protest within the law. "The public will react to the fire that was set by the opposition.

This time people will intervene. Inshallah, the nation is with Imran and on March 27 it will be proven," he said.

To a question on the arrested protestors, Gill said the police would release the people on personal bail, and we will do that and release our people.

Gill said the Pakistan Army was the crown of the head and we were not PML-N who start abusing institutions when they land in trouble.

"The law will be fully implemented, we will support the workers but won't let them take law in their hands." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has said not to do any non-parliamentary work.

"The government and Pakistan Army are on the same page for the defense and integrity of the country," he said.

