Shahbaz Gill visits Mehfooz Mianwali Project:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday visited Mianwali and inspected the Mehfooz Mianwali Project setup at the DPO Office.

According to a handout, Dr Shahaz Gill, Coordinator Ahmad Khan and columnist Mansoor Afaq, along with DPO Mianwali Hassad Asad Alvi, visited the Control Room, set up for the Safe Mianwali Project.

In-charge IT Section Tariq Khan briefed Dr Gil and others after the Mehfooz Mianwali Project inspection.

Dr Gill appreciated the DPO Mianwali over installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at important roads, streets, bazaars, especially at lockups of police station for better supervision.