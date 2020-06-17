UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Gill Visits Mehfooz Mianwali Project:

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:14 PM

Shahbaz Gill visits Mehfooz Mianwali Project:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday visited Mianwali and inspected the Mehfooz Mianwali Project setup at the DPO Office

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday visited Mianwali and inspected the Mehfooz Mianwali Project setup at the DPO Office.

According to a handout, Dr Shahaz Gill, Coordinator Ahmad Khan and columnist Mansoor Afaq, along with DPO Mianwali Hassad Asad Alvi, visited the Control Room, set up for the Safe Mianwali Project.

In-charge IT Section Tariq Khan briefed Dr Gil and others after the Mehfooz Mianwali Project inspection.

Dr Gill appreciated the DPO Mianwali over installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at important roads, streets, bazaars, especially at lockups of police station for better supervision.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Station Mianwali TV

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

US to Continue Syria Sanctions Campaign, Target Th ..

2 minutes ago

Nine areas of Peshawar city put under smart lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden's coronavirus death toll tops 5,000: health ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price decreases Rs300 to Rs98,600 per tola 17 ..

4 minutes ago

US sanctions dozens including Assad wife in new Sy ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.