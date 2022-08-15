UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Gill's Sedition Case: Court Seeks Arguments On Bail Plea

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2022 | 01:19 PM

The Gill's lawyer says he is ready for arguments while prosecution asks the court to keep the matter adjourned.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2022) A sessions court on Monday sought arguments on bail plea of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him.

Additional District and Sessions Judge was hearing the case.

As hearing commenced, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared in the court as counsel for Shahbaz Gill and submitted that his arguments were ready on the subject matter. He asked the court to issue a verdict on the plea today (Monday).

At this, the judge remarked that a similar case is under trial in the Islamabad High Court as well.

On it, Advocate Faisal maintained that the matter under trial in the IHC is related to the order of the judicial magistrate and, therefore, this court can hear the case regardless of the case in the high court.

He argued that it was a declared law that no one could be kept in jail for a single minute without reason, pointing out that the government wanted to delay this matter on purpose.

The judge directed the investigation officer to appear in court with records at 11am, ordered the lawyer to submit a power of attorney on Gill's behalf, and sought arguments from the parties.

However, the prosecution requested the court adjourn the case.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police last Tuesday afternoon from Banigala Chowk in the capital for making controversial remarks on a private tv channel.

Later, the police booked him under charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.

A treason case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.

