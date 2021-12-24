UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Hiding Behind Adjournments In Corruption Case: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:55 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that FIA has submitted challan in corruption case worth Rs 16 billion in anonymous accounts in the name of employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills

In a tweet, he said after submission of the challan by the FIA, PML- N Shahbaz Sharif has started hiding behind adjournments.

Farrukh said that Shahbaz Sharif should not seek adjournments through his lawyers but should call for trial on daily basis.

