Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption case: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that FIA has submitted challan in corruption case worth Rs 16 billion in anonymous accounts in the name of employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

In a tweet, he said after submission of the challan by the FIA, PML- N Shahbaz Sharif has started hiding behind adjournments.

Farrukh said that Shahbaz Sharif should not seek adjournments through his lawyers but should call for trial on daily basis.