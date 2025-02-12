Shahbaz House Wins Interhouse Urdu Debate
Published February 12, 2025
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The annual Inter-house urdu Debate competition for prep school students was
held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.
According to the results, Sarah Kamran from Zainab House secured the first position,
while Muhammad Abdullah Farooqi from Shahbaz House took the second position,
and Tayyiba Bibi from Feral House was awarded the third position.
The consolidation prize was given to Kanifa Fatima from Hajra House.
In the overall ranking, Shahbaz House was declared the winner, followed by Feral House
in second place and Zainab House in third place.
