Open Menu

Shahbaz House Wins Interhouse Urdu Debate

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Shahbaz House wins Interhouse Urdu Debate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The annual Inter-house urdu Debate competition for prep school students was

held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

According to the results, Sarah Kamran from Zainab House secured the first position,

while Muhammad Abdullah Farooqi from Shahbaz House took the second position,

and Tayyiba Bibi from Feral House was awarded the third position.

The consolidation prize was given to Kanifa Fatima from Hajra House.

In the overall ranking, Shahbaz House was declared the winner, followed by Feral House

in second place and Zainab House in third place.

Recent Stories

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

1 minute ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

18 minutes ago
 UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

46 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

2 hours ago
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

2 hours ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

2 hours ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

3 hours ago
 Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan