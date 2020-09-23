Shahbaz not to welcome Nawaz on his return: Dr Babar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan Wednesday claimed that Shahbaz Sharif would not warmly welcome to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on return to the country.

Many corruption cases had been registered against Shahbaz Sharif during the regimes of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as well, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted that Nawaz Sharif should face the corruption cases registered against him and also return the looted national exchequer to utilize the amount for the welfare and development of the country and masses. The people were not calling to Nawaz Sharif rather the jail, he added.

He said the opposition parties desired to abolish anti-money laundering law, but the government was fully committed to implement it in larger national interest as the law was against the money launders.

The passing of Financial Action Task Force (FATA) law from the Parliament was a big achievement of the government, he added.

Dr Babar Awan said the opposition wanted the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws for the sake to halt accountability process against their bigwigs those were involved in corruption and corrupt practices.

He said the opposition had launched a blame game against the government to achieve their nefarious designs and objectives, but they would be failed in doing so.

Replying to a question, the adviser lauded the institution's views on provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan and saying that was appropriate and correct at this circumstance.