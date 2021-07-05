UrduPoint.com
Shahbaz Offers Politics Of Reconciliation To Govt: Faisal Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:37 PM

Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said, Shahbaz Sharif, as head of Pakistan Muslim League-N, has offered reconciliation to the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said, Shahbaz Sharif, as head of Pakistan Muslim League-N, has offered reconciliation to the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that as Leader of the Opposition, Shahbaz Sharif could lead the campaign of his party in next general elections as political people can not live without politics, he remarked.

Replying to a question about rift in the Opposition, he said a visible grouping was found between Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz. He, however said that PML-N was headed by Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam has role in it.

