Shahbaz sent his sons and son in law abroad to save them from NAB cases : Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The prime minister said Shahbaz sent his sons and son in law abroad to save them from NAB cases, Ishaq Dar and his sons had also been sitting abroad, adding that from their way of life, it appeared that they had been born in the house of UK Queen.

He said that Ishaq Dar's father owned a bicycle shop and their living standards showed how much they had plundered the national wealth.

The prime minister referring to Nawaz Sharif said that he was staying in London and would return as soon as the government was pulled down through unfair means. He reminded the nation to remember Nawaz Sharif's past ploys which he had employed in politics to secure his vested interests.

He said that after his return to Pakistan, he would bribe the media, influence Election Commission of Pakistan and would attack and divide the judiciary, as the corrupt elements could not tolerate an independent judiciary, which was also evident from PML-N track record of its past attack on the Supreme Court.

The prime minister said that he knew Nawaz Sharif very well from the time when he played cricket under the supervision of his 'own chosen umpire', besides, he introduced the yellow journalism, and bribed the judges. He was also a pioneer of the notorious Changa Manga politics, where members of the parliament were put under house arrest like herds.

Next, Nawaz Sharif, would target Pakistan army, as he had always developed differences with the previous army chiefs, because, they were aware of his plunder, the prime minister predicted, adding that Sharif met Modi secretly as if there was a romance between them. Burkha Dutt, an Indian writer, had informed in her book that Nawaz did all this due to his fears from his corruption.

The Dawn leaks, was also a failed attempt by the former prime minister to blame the army, he added.

The prime minister said in the Memogate scandal, former ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani pleaded the US administration to save Zardari.

The prime minister observed that unless a nation failed to differentiate between the good and the evil it was destined to be destroyed as pronounced by Molana Rumi.

The prime minister said those former rulers who had stashed away their dirty money aboard could not formulate an independent foreign policy.

Once again justifying his objection to the EU ambassadors' statement, he informed that EU council president had called him and asked Pakistan's help to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

He said in the US-led war against terrorism, Pakistan lost 80,000 lives, its tribal areas were destroyed and about 3.5 million were forced to migrate, besides financial losses to the amount of $100 billion.

What Pakistan got in return! the prime minister posed a question, adding that it was blamed for failures in Afghanistan.

The prime minister while addressing Shahbaz Sharif said that they wanted to forge good relations with all, but there was difference in formulating an independent foreign policy and polishing of shoes.

He advised the people to reject those people who had plundered the national exchequer or those party heads who had stakes abroad.

The prime minister said that under the PTI's rule, the country was out of corona pandemic, its economy was on the right track and the farmers had earned huge profit out of the record yield.

The latest global report found that Pakistan was the only country in the world where there was less unemployment and the price hike was under control, he said, adding that country was witnessing a record export, textile production and tax collection which was being spent on public welfare. The country was on the right path.

He said the government spent huge amount to bring down prices of the petroleum products to provide relief to public despite its global soaring prices.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Riaz Fatyana also addressed the gathering.