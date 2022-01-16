UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Sharif Begging For 'deal': SAPM Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said Shahbaz Sharif is begging for a 'deal' for four members of the Sharif family, but he would fail to get any relief.

He said instead of giving any relief, Nawaz Sharif would also be brought back from London and put behind bars to complete his jail sentence.

He was talking to the media while inaugurating the Government Associate College for Women in Miranwala Bungalow on Burewala Road on Sunday.

He said, "Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza and Maryam are in a hurry to escape to London but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to implementing its manifesto of harsh accountability and they will not be allowed to flee the rule of law now." They want to abandon their party (PMLN) by handing over its leadership to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif should return to the country as "he is not an innocent teenager girl who may forget her way back". Why Ayaz Sadiq is going abroad to bring Nawaz Sharif back, he asked.

Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan is an honest leader and he would not give any relaxation to the looters and plunderers. The PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, also steered the country out of numerous crises. He said that the international journals also admitted that Pakistan's economy would grow faster in 2022 than the economies of America, Britain and other countries of the world due to prudent policies of the PTI government.

He said that the opposition was criticising the PTI government only to divert the public attention from their misdeeds. He said that previous rulers had looted national wealth with great impunity.

They pushed the country into a quagmire of debts. "That's why we will have to repay more than $8.5 billion in debt by June 2022, which was taken by previous governments. However, it is a good omen that overseas Pakistanis have trust in the PTI government and they sent huge remittance. The volume of foreign remittances jumped from $20 billion to $30 billion annually, he added.

About inflation, he said that it was global phenomena which occurred due to corona pandemic. However, the government was trying its level best to control price-hike by passing its minimum impact to masses.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the government was also focusing on health and education sectors. In this connection, Insaf Health Card is being provided to all families of Punjab, while the facility had already been provided to entire population in KPK. The card holder will be entitled to get free treatment up to Rs 1 million from the hospital of his own choice.

Similarly, new universities, colleges and schools are also being established in addition to upgrading the existing ones, he said and added that Rs 132.217 million was spent on construction of the Government Associate College for Women in Miranwala Bungalow and it would provide quality education to women of the area.

He said that 47 schools have been upgraded in his constituency while construction of main roads connecting Faisalabad to other cities had also been launched and the project would be completed on war footing.

Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, former MNA Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, former Nazim Lyallpur Town Nadeem Aftab Sindhu and others were also present on the occasion.

