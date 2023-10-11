Open Menu

Shahbaz Sharif Calls For Youth Empowerment To Tackle Poverty

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2023 | 05:38 PM

The former prime minister emphasizes that the youth constitute the future of Pakistan, and their potential had consistently been a priority under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday underlined the importance of empowering the nation's youth to combat poverty in Pakistan.

Shahbaz Sharif emphasized that the youth constitute the future of Pakistan, and their potential had consistently been a priority under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said that the PML-N, led by Nawaz Sharif, had been instrumental in providing young people with opportunities for employment, education, skill development, and hope.

Sharif recalled the significant steps taken during the PML-N's previous government, highlighting the initiation of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, which allocated 20 billion rupees for a five-year plan aimed at empowering the youth. With a substantial 68% of Pakistan's population comprising young individuals, the imperative to empower, educate, and skill this dominant demographic is evident, and it's a responsibility that only their party can fulfill.

The former Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to extending the success of transformative initiatives like the Danish school System, which had positively impacted the lives of underprivileged and hardworking students. They intend to roll out similar programs nationwide, providing every young person with a laptop to catalyze an information technology revolution throughout the country. Between 2024 and 2029, they plan to place particular emphasis on advancing sectors such as agriculture, information technology, minerals, and energy.

Shahbaz Sharif pledged to bolster the economy in the next five years, alleviate public inflation, enable youth to establish businesses, create employment opportunities, equip the youth with valuable skills, and secure foreign employment prospects for them.

