UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Sharif Criticized PTI's Ten Month Performance In Government

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:58 PM

Shahbaz Sharif criticized PTI's ten month performance in government

Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif criticized the PTI's ten month performance in government saying the price hike has added to the woes of common man

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif criticized the PTI's ten month performance in government saying the price hike has added to the woes of common man.The National Assembly resumed its debate on budget for the next fiscal year in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif called for collective efforts to steer the country out of economic challenges.He said the PTI had made big claims of turning around the economy and bringing revolution in the lives of people but it failed to deliver.

Shahbaz Sharif said focus of budget should have been employment generation, reduction in inflation, GDP growth, bolstering exports and ensuring socio-economic justice. He said all these elements are missing in the budget.He said the government has imposed seventy percent indirect taxes in the next budget which will burden the common man.

The opposition leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had promised to construct five million houses but has not allocated any amount in the budget for this purpose. He also expressed concerns over raise in the gas and power tariff.As the session of the NA resumed for a general discussion, Shehbaz warned the government that if modification in the proposed budget was not made, then the opposition parties would not allow the government to function.

Importantly, he demanded the government to reverse the prices of gas and electricity as of May 31, 2018."We want a charter of economy with the PTI and our proposal was contemptuously rejecte time is not over yet as there can still be discussion on a charter of economy" he said."In this house, the charter of democracy was inked, and it is our desire that a charter of economy is also signed in the hous, it is a first opportunity as the poor people have been protesting," he said, while recalling PTI leaders claims on containers during the 2014 sit-in and comparing those with what he called the downfall of industries, and the economy and the increasing unemployment in the country today.

While expressing regret over "wasting days", the opposition leader said: "The uproar in the last four days was against the traditions of this house, it does not add to its glory.

This lays a heavy responsibility on the shoulders of the speaker. Even yesterday, request for the issuance of the production orders was made for members of the parliament who are absent for the proceedings of the house.""The country won't forget that when the Chinese president was scheduled to visit Pakistan, the PTI was requested to bring its sit-in at D-Chowk to an end within three days but the PTI had not accepted and, as a result, the Chinese president's visit was postponed.

"The cancellation of tour of the Chinese president [at that time] was hostility of the PTI towards the country," he said.The opposition leader said that in the five years of PML-N's tenure of the government, electricity production projects of 11,000 megawatts were launched, and it was not an easy task, whereas in KP, -6 megawatts of electricity was generated."Several years were spent on Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant and Kachi Canal project, whereas Imran Niazi constituted a commission for investigation into loans taken by the government.

The commission should also inquire the Neelum-Jhelum project from Musharraf's era. During our tenure, billions of rupees were saved in the projects, and the inflation in our tenure was at 12 percent," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Exports Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Parliament Democracy Budget Visit Man Price May Gas 2018 All From Government Billion Million Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

ANF to hold conference against drug abuse

29 seconds ago

Ex-White House Aide Hope Hicks Arrives on Capitol ..

32 seconds ago

French centre Bastareaud quits international rugby ..

35 seconds ago

MH17 Crash Investigators Want to Find Who Sent Buk ..

5 minutes ago

CDGP demolishes illegally constructed stairs in Pe ..

5 minutes ago

Minister announces three sports stadium, football ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.