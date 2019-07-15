Shahbaz Sharif family confess and seek forgiveness for corruption: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan special Assistant to PRIME Minister (PM) on information has said Shahbaz Sharif family should confess and seek forgiveness for corruption

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan special Assistant to PRIME Minister (PM) on information has said Shahbaz Sharif family should confess and seek forgiveness for corruption.She tweeted that an official cheque amounting to Rs 80 million issued for earth quake affectees was deposited directly in the bank account of Ali Imran, son in law of Shahbaz Sharif.She said if Shahbaz and sons including son in law are true then why they fled the country.

After ad mission by officer of Earth Quake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) it is better that Shahbaz Sharif family should confess and seek forgiveness for corruption.

The doors to forgiveness remain always open.ERRA Officer Ikram Naveed while striking plea bargain with NAB confessed this offence in his affidavit.She said that PML-N spokesperson is telling lie upon lie to protect lie.

But lie has no feet to stand. How long PML-N spokesperson who is tied in the fetters of service will continue to defend theft, corruption and money laundering. The list of black money and TTS of Shahbaz and sons is so long that spokespersons will hand up while defending them.