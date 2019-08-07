(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed upon the need of giving a befitting response to Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi on revoking the special status of disputed Kashmir.

Speaking to the joint sitting of the Parliament, he offered oppositions' unconditional support to the government to cope with the situation emerged after Modi's latest move on Kashmir.

He said India had attempted to cut the jugular vein of Pakistan and the nation of 220 million fully support Kashmiris and was ready to offer sacrifices for their cause.

The Indian move to revoke Articles 370 and 35-A has direct impacts on security and integrity of Pakistan.

The government must counter the situation, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said the Indian government had not only usurped the rights of Kashmiris, but also challenged the honor and dignity of Pakistan.

The whole Pakistani nation stood united against the Indian government's decision to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir.

He urged the government to utilize all available resources, mobilize friend states, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and UNSC to stop Indian aggression against the innocent Kashmiris.