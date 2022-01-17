UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Sharif Making Efforts For Secret Deal: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that leader of the opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif was making efforts for a secret deal.

However, they would fail this time just like in past they tried to escape from Lahore on a Qatar Airways flight, he tweeted.

Gill said Sharif family had made a secret deal in 2000 and they people were unaware about it for a long time.

More Stories From Pakistan

