Shahbaz Sharif moves IHC for releasing Nawaz Sharif on bail

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has resorted to the court to seek release of Mian Nawaz Sharif on bail.Sources said Shahbaz Sharif has filed petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with release of Mian Nawaz Sharif on bail.

Shahbaz Sharif has taken plea in the petition Nawaz Sharif's health condition is worst and he is in trouble due to multiple diseases.

Therefore, he should be allowed to go abroad in connection with his medical treatment.The court has also been prayed to suspend the sentence handed down in Al-Aziza reference to Nawaz Sharif.