Shahbaz Sharif Petition Challenging Faisal Vawda Victory In NA-249 Rejected
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:42 PM
Karachi Election Tribunal has rejected PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif petition challenging Faisal Vawda success in NA-249 Karachi
KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Karachi Election Tribunal has rejected PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif petition challenging Faisal Vawda success in NA-249 Karachi.Shahbaz Sharif had taken plea in the petition that Faisal Vawda won the election against him in NA-249 Karachi through rigging.
Faisal Vawda had emerged victorious during general election in NA-249 by defeating Mian Shahbaz Sharif.As per result received from election commission Faisal Vawda from PTI had polled 35344 votes while Shahbaz Sharif could secure 34626 votes.