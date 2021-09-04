UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Sharif Spent Entire Budget Of Punjab On One City For Kickbacks: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:23 PM

Shahbaz Sharif spent entire budget of Punjab on one city for kickbacks: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif spent the entire budget of the province in one city for kickbacks.

In response to the statement of Marryam Aurangzeb, he said the monthly expenditure of the Orange Line train was about Rs 540 million against its revenue of Rs 60 million only.

He said as a CM Shahbaz Sharif benefited the sugar mill owned by his sons.

The past rulers did not consider abuse of power a crime for personal business gain, he added.

Gill said the purpose of their politics was not public welfare but to expand their businesses.

He said they money laundered kickbacks under the guise of business. The businesses of former rulers grew rapidly, he said.

He said despite tall claim of not committing a single penny corruption, money laundered billions of rupees.

