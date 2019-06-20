Shahbaz Sharif stopped from meeting Nawaz Sharif in Kotlakhpat jail

Superintendant Kot Lakhpat Jail has stopped opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif, sister of Nawaz Sharif and his niece from meeting Nawaz Sharif in the jail

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Superintendant Kot Lakhpat Jail has stopped opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif, sister of Nawaz Sharif and his niece from meeting Nawaz Sharif in the jail.All these three persons returned without meeting Nawaz Sharif Thursday,The jail authorities said there is ban on the meeting of these persons with Nawaz Sharif.

However Shahbaz Sharif expressed annoyance over Jail authorities for not allowing them to meet Nawaz Sharif.Shahbaz Sharif while strongly condemning restrictions of meetings with Nawaz Sharif whatever tactics Imran Niazi exercises , anti people budget will not pass.

"Imran Niazi to how much tyrannies you subject us, we will not allow your tyrannical budget to hit people", he announced.He said selected prime minister is fearful of the person who was elected prime minister for three times and who had provided relief to the people.

Disallowing his personal doctor to meet Nawaz Sharif is deplorable, he added. Punjab government is puppet government and this all is being done to the dictates of Imran Khan.