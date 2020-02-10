Shahbaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in first week of March: PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah has said Shahbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in the first week of March.He said this while talking in a private tv channel program here Monday.Shahbaz Sharif will lead the party forcefully on his return to Pakistan, Sana added.

The only solution to the prevailing situation is this that we should go to people, he said adding it is essential in the prevailing situation that mid term polls should be held.He remarked opposition silence should not be misconstrued as weakness.

In the coming days, opposition will jointly say mid term polls are must.Hitting hard government economic policy Rana Sana said country cannot run the way government is running the economy.