Shahbaz Sharif tries best to get NRO from incumbent set up: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that former Chief Minister Punjab had tried best to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) facility, from incumbent set up.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that the present leadership would not grant any NRO to those elements who made the country crippling during the period of last ten years.

The leadership of last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had squandered the national money ruthlessly, the minister said.

In reply to a question about Opposition parties move to bring people to roads, he said the political parties were not able to incite the people for agitation.

About Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), he said that the cases had been forwarded to NAB for necessary investigation. He hoped that country would move towards betterment in the next few months.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, the minister said Maryam Nawaz was responsible to bring her father to this stage.

To another question regarding video scandal of a judge, he said that the leaders of PML-N, would implicate or trap themselves into that issue.