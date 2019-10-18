Shahbaz Sharif will lead Azadi March: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will lead the Azadi March

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will lead the Azadi March.Talking to media men after appearing before the Special anti-narcotic court, PML-N leader and former minister of Punjab Rana Sanaullah said it is irrevocable that Shahbaz Sharif will lead the Azadi March.

He said no one should remain in any ambiguity.

Nawaz Sharif decision regarding Azadi March is Final decision.He further said that Shahbaz Sharif has been targeted most and he will lead Azadi March. Worker from all over the districts will participate in Azadi March.He said that Investors are shutting down their businesses and units and leaving the country. Factories are going out of the country.