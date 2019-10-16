(@imziishan)

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday hoped that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif would not openly part of any anti-government sit-in in Islamabad despite being asked by PML-N Nawaz Sharif to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's "Azadi March"

Talking to private news channel, minister said, "I am assured Shahbaz Sharif will never participate in 'Azadi March' openly, but Nawaz Sharif will try his best to convince him".

Talking about Pakistan Peoples Party, he also made it clear PPP would also not be a part of this 'Azadi March' and they were just playing their political cards.

He said the final decision for 'Azadi March' would come between October 23 and 26 where all things would be cleared.

The issue regarding anti-government 'Azadi March' will soon be resolved as meetings with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are in progress, Sh Rashid said.

Sheikh Rashid said, "JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a mature politician and I hope he would not hold the 'Azadi March' because its not easy and he will not take any risk for it".

He said if anything goes wrong at the border after final decision of Azadi March, it will be Maulana Fazlur Rahman's responsibility.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already said Maulana Fazlur Rehman's anti-government 'Azadi March' was aimed at saving his political career, which was in jeopardy because of madrassa reforms.

He also urged the JUI-F to reconsider its decision of marching on Islamabad on October 27.