UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Sharif's Case To Soon Reach Its Logical Conclusion: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Shahbaz Sharif's case to soon reach its logical conclusion: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Hassan Khawar on Tuesday said that Shahbaz Sharif's case would soon reach its logical conclusion as he had remained utterly unable to justify the transactions worth billions of rupees in his employees' accounts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Hassan Khawar on Tuesday said that Shahbaz Sharif's case would soon reach its logical conclusion as he had remained utterly unable to justify the transactions worth billions of rupees in his employees' accounts.

Addressing a press conference here at Alhamra Hall, Hasaan Khawar said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had diverted all energies towards across the board development of all areas especially South Punjab by equal distribution of funds in the province.

The SACM maintained that between 2013 and 2018, the previous government spent Rs. 1700 billion on development works out of which Rs. 853 billion were spent on just one city while South Punjab was treated like a step-brother. He said the incumbent PTI government had set up a separate secretariat to solve the problems of the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

Hasaan Khawar said it had also been ensured that the development works of South Punjab should not be decided by the people sitting in Lahore. In this regard, a network of development works was being laid in South Punjab in particular.

He said that the 200-bed cardiology hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan would be completed this year. Nishtar-II hospital with 500 beds in Multan, three Mother & Child Care hospitals in Layyah, Rajanpur and Bahawalnagar were also being built for deprived areas, he added.

Answering various questions from the media representatives, Hasaan Khawar said the PML-Q, an ally, always stood with the government. In response to a question, he said that Jahangir Tareen's loyalty and his services for the party were unforgettable.

He also advised Maulana Fazlur Rehman to focus on completing numbers for his march or else he would have to extend the date of the march.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Rajanpur March 2018 Media All From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

White House Announces 'Buy Clean' Taskforce to Pro ..

White House Announces 'Buy Clean' Taskforce to Promote Low-Carbon Materials

22 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner urges CSOs to start projects w ..

Deputy Commissioner urges CSOs to start projects with consultation of district a ..

24 seconds ago
 Sandy Hook families settle with gunmaker Remington ..

Sandy Hook families settle with gunmaker Remington over school massacre

25 seconds ago
 Global players' survey gives thumbs-down to two-ye ..

Global players' survey gives thumbs-down to two-year World Cup

27 seconds ago
 Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed b ..

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre - Court Doc ..

4 minutes ago
 Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests ..

Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>