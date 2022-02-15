(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Hassan Khawar on Tuesday said that Shahbaz Sharif's case would soon reach its logical conclusion as he had remained utterly unable to justify the transactions worth billions of rupees in his employees' accounts.

Addressing a press conference here at Alhamra Hall, Hasaan Khawar said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had diverted all energies towards across the board development of all areas especially South Punjab by equal distribution of funds in the province.

The SACM maintained that between 2013 and 2018, the previous government spent Rs. 1700 billion on development works out of which Rs. 853 billion were spent on just one city while South Punjab was treated like a step-brother. He said the incumbent PTI government had set up a separate secretariat to solve the problems of the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

Hasaan Khawar said it had also been ensured that the development works of South Punjab should not be decided by the people sitting in Lahore. In this regard, a network of development works was being laid in South Punjab in particular.

He said that the 200-bed cardiology hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan would be completed this year. Nishtar-II hospital with 500 beds in Multan, three Mother & Child Care hospitals in Layyah, Rajanpur and Bahawalnagar were also being built for deprived areas, he added.

Answering various questions from the media representatives, Hasaan Khawar said the PML-Q, an ally, always stood with the government. In response to a question, he said that Jahangir Tareen's loyalty and his services for the party were unforgettable.

He also advised Maulana Fazlur Rehman to focus on completing numbers for his march or else he would have to extend the date of the march.