Shahbaz Tatla case: Lahore High Court orders for producing Asad Bhatti on Feb 24

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the CIA Model Town superintendent of police (SP) for producing Asad Bhatti before the court on February 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the CIA Model Town superintendent of police (SP) for producing Asad Bhatti before the court on February 24.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by Zaid Sarwar Bhatti, brother of Asad Bhatti, challenging illegal detention of his brother in Shahbaz Tatla case.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner submitted that Asad Bhatti himself appeared before the police on February 15 for recording his statement in connection with Shahbaz Tatla case.

He submitted that the police detained him, and he had been in illegal police custody since Feb 15. He alleged that Asad Bhatti was also being tortured.

He submitted that Asad Bhatti was a diabetic, blood pressure and cardiac patient. He submitted that the detainee was facing serious health issues in such circumstances. He pleaded with the court for recovery of Asad Bhatti.

The court , after hearing initial arguments, ordered SP CIA Model Town for producing the detainee on Feb 24.