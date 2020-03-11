UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahbaz Tatla Killing: SSP Remanded In Police Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:47 PM

Shahbaz Tatla killing: SSP remanded in police custody

A local court on Wednesday handed over Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel to police on five-day physical remand over his alleged involvement in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A local court on Wednesday handed over Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel to police on five-day physical remand over his alleged involvement in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

The police produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Shazia Mehboob at Model Town courts in strict security.

A prosecutor on behalf of the state argued that the accused had allegedly murdered Shahbaz Tatla. He submitted that the accused should be handed over to police on physical remand for investigation.

The investigation officer also sought 14-day physical remand of the accused.

He stated that physical custody of the accused was required for recovery of the body and weapon of offense.

Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to police on physical remand till March 16. The court ordered the police to complete investigation and submit a report on the next date of hearing.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on Monday night by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It is alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla for honour.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on Feb 7. A case was registered at Naseerabad Police Station.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Police Station March Weapon Court

Recent Stories

ECC  approves proposal for subsidized electricity

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 may take 5 days to show symptoms: Study

15 minutes ago

Citizens for deploying additional staff at PIMS ca ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls ca ..

15 minutes ago

Seminar on aviation industry held at University of ..

15 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested in Karachi

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.