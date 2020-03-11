Shahbaz Tatla killing: SSP remanded in police custody

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A local court on Wednesday handed over Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel to police on five-day physical remand over his alleged involvement in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

The police produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Shazia Mehboob at Model Town courts in strict security.

A prosecutor on behalf of the state argued that the accused had allegedly murdered Shahbaz Tatla. He submitted that the accused should be handed over to police on physical remand for investigation.

The investigation officer also sought 14-day physical remand of the accused.

He stated that physical custody of the accused was required for recovery of the body and weapon of offense.

Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to police on physical remand till March 16. The court ordered the police to complete investigation and submit a report on the next date of hearing.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on Monday night by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It is alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla for honour.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on Feb 7. A case was registered at Naseerabad Police Station.